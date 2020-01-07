First snowfall of the new year impacts evening commute across DC region

And just like that — the first snowfall this year is here.

It came down in parts across our area including in northern Virginia most of Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening.

The rain starting around noon and then snow coming down shortly thereafter.

Thick snowflakes could be seen falling across Fairfax County and sticking in Centreville.

Virginia’s Department of Transportation says they have nearly 700 trucks out on the roadways right now. Crews will work overnight in 12 hour shifts.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports VDOT did not do its usual pre-treatment on the roadways since Tuesday’s inclement weather started with rain. The rain apparently washes away the pre-treatment. Heavier bands could be coming later so commuters are urged to take it slow when venturing out.

VDOT says they are salting the roadways right now with rock salt and will continue to do so overnight as temperatures may dip low enough to cause a refreeze.

