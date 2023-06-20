Fireworks set to return to Ocean City’s July 4 Independence Day celebrations

Ocean City's 2023 Independence Day celebrations will include fireworks for the first time since 2019.

The Maryland beach town will have two fireworks displays this July 4. Fireworks will fill the sky over the beach at N. Division Street. A second display will take place at Northside Park on 125th Street.

Music will begin at both locations at 8 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

City officials say to consider public transportation and to arrive early.

The fireworks were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, a mishap caused an explosion which led to the cancellation of the shows.