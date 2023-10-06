Fireworks light up sky over DC. Here’s what we know about the unexpected display

If you were left wondering what major holiday you missed Thursday night after watching fireworks light up the sky over the nation's capital – you were not alone!

FOX 5's Steve Chenevey captured video of the massive display left many in and around the D.C. area searching for answers.

Here's what we know so far.

D.C. City Council said they had no advance notice of the fireworks.

But the U.S. Coast Guard was aware and established a temporary safety zone in the Potomac River. According to documents on the Federal Register, "The safety zone is needed to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment on these navigable waters near Washington, DC from potential hazards posed by a fireworks display which will take place on October 5, 2023. Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port, Maryland-National Capital Region, or a designated representative."

The documents say the safety zone was in place from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The area of the display setup was in the Potomac near the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

FOX 5 has confirmed that the fireworks display is connected to the opening of Canadian technology company Genetec’s new security and training facilities in the Washington, D.C. area.