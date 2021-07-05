Fireworks cause 3 cars to go up in flames, DC investigators say

Three drivers need new cars after Fourth of July celebrations took a dangerous turn late Sunday night in Southeast D.C.

Neighbors Malcolm Welborn, Boubacar Idrissa, and Shanise Young had their cars parked back to back to back along T Street SE. Investigators believe errant fireworks caused their vehicles to go up in flames.

"Just unbelievable, I can’t believe it happened," Welborn told Fox 5 Monday.

"I was completely shocked," added Idrissa. "I was like speechless."

At this point, D.C. firefighters don’t know who’s responsible. They do know, however, that in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Monday morning, they responded to 96 outdoor fires, most presumably caused by fireworks.

Young, Welborn, and Idrissa all say they’ve been in contact with their insurance companies and hope their cars are replaced. They’re also thankful no one was hurt and hope people are a lot more careful in the future.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if the person who caused this doesn’t even know they caused it," Welborn said. "That’s part of the tradition around here to light fireworks, but I also understand why, you know, it’s so unsafe now."