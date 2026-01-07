Fires in Frederick County damage Red Horse restaurant, displace several from home

The Brief A house fire displaced three adults and eight dogs. Another fire damaged the Red Horse restaurant. No injuries were reported in either case.



Two separate fires in Frederick County left a restaurant and a home badly damaged.

Fire officials say three adults and eight dogs were displaced after a blaze at a home on Rocky Ridge Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the fire started on the second floor, extended into the attic and required tankers to bring water to the scene. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and pets.

Several hours later, just after 2:45 a.m., crews battled flames at the Red Horse restaurant on W. Patrick Street. Fire was through the roof at the rear of the building when units arrived, officials say.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says it will be closed until further notice because of the damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

