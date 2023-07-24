Firefighters rescue victim pinned after dump truck, motorcycle collide in Montgomery County

Montgomery County firefighters had to remove a crash victim from underneath a dump truck following a collision with a motorcycle Monday.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, officers were called to the scene at Ridge Road and Hawkes Road at 4:42 p.m. where a dump truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The fire department closed down the road in both directions while they worked to extricate one of the victims from underneath the dump truck.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials noted that first responders were evaluating one adult labeled priority 2 trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.