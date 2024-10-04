Residents unaccounted for after house fire in Prince William County

Prince William County officials say the residents of a home in Montclair, Virginia remain unaccounted for as firefighters continue to battle smoke and flames from an early morning blaze.

The fire was reported at around 5:50 a.m. Friday. The structure is a single-family home in the 15700 block of Piedmont Place.

SKYFOX images from the scene show Prince William County Fire and Rescue crews attacking the fire from all sides.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.