Residents unaccounted for after house fire in Prince William County
MONTCLAIR, Va. - Prince William County officials say the residents of a home in Montclair, Virginia remain unaccounted for as firefighters continue to battle smoke and flames from an early morning blaze.
The fire was reported at around 5:50 a.m. Friday. The structure is a single-family home in the 15700 block of Piedmont Place.
SKYFOX images from the scene show Prince William County Fire and Rescue crews attacking the fire from all sides.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Image 1 of 5
▼
Firefighters battle smoke, flames at home in Prince William County (Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue)