A firefighter was killed while battling smoke and flames at a two-alarm house fire in St. Mary's County Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at a home on Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown.

The firefighter's identify was not released. He was a Defense Department civilian firefighter out of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River who was offering support to first responders at the scene.

Officials say the firefighter became trapped in the home after a collapse. The firefighter was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Maryland State Fire Marshall will investigate the fire and the firefighter's death.

Firefighter killed battling 2-alarm house fire in Leonardtown

Captain Derrick Kingsley, Commander of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, called the fallen firefighter a "true hero" and said he rushed into the home without hesitation. He said one other firefighter was injured.

It is unclear if any residents were in the house at the time of the fire. Drivers can expect roads in the area to remain closed.