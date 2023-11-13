A firefighter was hurt battling a blaze in southeast D.C. early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 400 Block of Lebaum Street.

No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighter hurt battling blaze in southeast DC

Officials say the firefighter was transported with minor injuries not considered to be life threatening.

It is believed the fire started in a second floor bedroom, but the cause has yet to be determined.