Firearm, propane tank found in vehicle near White House; suspect arrested

Several streets in front of the White House were temporarily closed Tuesday due to police activity involving a reported firearm and propane tank in a vehicle.

According to a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson, the incident began around 6:14 p.m. when a U.S. Secret Service officer was approached by an individual near 16th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

The individual claimed to have a firearm in their vehicle.

Upon investigation, officers discovered a firearm and a propane tank in the vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to the scene and declared the vehicle safe.

The individual was arrested on weapons charges and taken into MPD custody.