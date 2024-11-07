Fire tears through roof of Prince George's County home

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a two-story single-family home in Prince George's County.

Flames could be seen through the roof.

According to Prince George’s County Fire Department, the emergency call came in at 2:54 p.m. Thursday, prompting units to head to the neighborhood on Livingston Road and begin defensive firefighting operations.

Crews are working to contain the fire as smoke and flames billow from the roof.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and the fire's cause is under investigation.