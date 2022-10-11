Fire in trash chute sparks 2-alarm blaze at College Park high-rise

Smoke filled several floors of a high-rise apartment in College Park Tuesday morning after a fire started in the building's trash chute.

Authorities were called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road just after 3:15 a.m. for the report of the fire.

Firefighters called for a second alarm at the 11-story building and residents were told to shelter in place.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department@PGFDNews

Officials say the fire in the trash chute was quickly put out but much of the units from the seventh floor and higher had to deal with smoky conditions.

The building was ventilated and no injuries were reported.