Fire, explosion reported at Silver Spring apartment building; officials say multiple casualties
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Firefighters are responding to a multiple-alarm fire and a possible explosion at a high-rise residential building in Silver Spring.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire occurred at a building on Laytonsville Road.
Piringer says there are multiple injuries and casualties.
Piringer also says there has been a structural collapse at the four-story residential apartment building.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
