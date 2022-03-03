Fire, explosion reported at Silver Spring apartment building; officials say multiple casualties

Firefighters are responding to a multiple-alarm fire and a possible explosion at a high-rise residential building in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire occurred at a building on Laytonsville Road.

Piringer says there are multiple injuries and casualties.

Piringer also says there has been a structural collapse at the four-story residential apartment building.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.