The Brief Culpeper restaurant says it lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. Nearly a dozen fire and EMS companies battled the blaze for almost 10 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A downtown Culpeper restaurant says it has lost nearly everything after an early morning fire Saturday.

Zandra’s Taqueria said it is grateful no one was hurt and is taking the future of the business one step at a time.

Fire destroys Zandra’s Taqueria in downtown Culpeper (Culpeper Police Department)

The restaurant has launched a GoFundMe to support employees who lost their jobs, raising more than $20,000 so far.

Nearly a dozen fire and EMS companies battled the blaze for almost 10 hours before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.