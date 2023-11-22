Fire burns home under renovation in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a home under renovation in Rockville.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the in the 300 block of Cedar Lane.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire began in a section of the house being renovated.
Piringer said all occupants were able to get out and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
