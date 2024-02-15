Metro service suspended for Blue, Orange, Silver lines after insulator fire shuts down Eastern Market station

DC Fire and EMS are responding to the Eastern Market Metro station where a fire shut down operations and caused suspensions on several lines.

Officials say the station in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, was evacuated as smoke began to pour out onto the platform.

At this time, DCFEMS says an insulator caught on fire under a railcar in the station. That fire was extinguished and crews are working with Metro to ventilate the station.

The preliminary investigation indicates that fire is believed to have been caused by "arcing likely from contact with the energized third rail."

Metro officials say there are no known fleet-wide issues but inspections continue.

Nine patients were evaluated and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Metro says service for the Blue, Orange and Silver lines has been suspended between Federal Center and Stadium Armory. Shuttle buses are being brought in to help transport passengers.

According to Councilmember Charles Allen, there was no train derailment and no injuries have been reported at this time.

DCFEMS is continuing to investigate the source of the smoke.

At this time, roads are closed between the 700-900 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE, as well as 8th Street, SE between C Street, SE and E Street, SE.

FOX 5 is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.