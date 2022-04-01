Fire at Walmart store in Prince George's County leaves 1 person hurt

Video shows a Walmart parking lot in Clinton, Maryland engulfed in smoke after a fire broke out at the store Friday.

According to Prince George's County Fire officials, crews were called out to the scene in 8700 block of Branch Avenue just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Once at the scene, fire crews noticed smoke coming from roof of the building. The building was evacuated as a result of the fire.

Fire crews put out the flames within 30 minutes, and remained on the scene after the fire to check for hotspots.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire officials have not announced what caused the fire.