Fire alarm in Reagan National Airport control tower pauses flights, causes delays

The Federal Aviation Administration said they paused flights heading to Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday morning due to a fire alarm in the air traffic control tower.

"The FAA is slowing flights into Reagan Washington National airport due to volume after inbound flights were paused because a fire alarm was activated in the air traffic control tower. The tower is back to being fully operational," the FAA said in the statement released just before noon.

The incident was reported sometime around 11 a.m.

The pause created a significant delay at the airport. No injuries were reported. Travelers can check flight delays online.

