Final vote on future of Sugarloaf Mountain could take place Tuesday night

A final vote could be held Tuesday night in Frederick County on the future of Sugarloaf Mountain. The owner is warning that the hiking spot could close to the public because of a zoning fight.

The owners of the mountain, a private property, are clashing with the county. Both say they want to ensure the long-term preservation of the land and keep development at bay. However, how it gets done is what has both sides at odds.

Frederick County officials have proposed zoning changes that include standards for development in the area and prohibiting certain uses.

Stronghold, which is the owner of the mountain, believes those changes are too restrictive and say if the council votes to approve the changes, they will stop allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain.

This has been an ongoing issue for more than two years with public hearings and feedback.

One council member who supports the county's zoning changes says there have been concessions to Stronghold.

"It's as if they've come to the end of this process, they're not happy with the result, even though many compromises have been made to try to bend to their concerns and hearing some of their concerns and they're playing the only card they think they have left which is to threaten to close the mountain," Kai Hagen says.

Ahead of the possible vote Tuesday night, Stronghold released a statement saying in part:

"As we await the action by the county, please know that we have maintained Sugarloaf Mountain for decades with the utmost integrity, care and concern for the land. There's no question that we are the best to care for it in the decades to come per Gordon Strong's wishes. We hope the council does the right thing and lets us maintain our private property as we have for the last nearly eight decades."

The final vote could come Tuesday night, but some county leaders say there is still time for the council to change the plan, which could result in additional public hearings.