Fighter jets heard overnight in Northern Virginia for NORAD air defense drill

The Brief The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting a live-fly air defense exercise called FALCON VIRGO in the National Capital Region. The exercise took place overnight Wednesday, August 27, between midnight and 3 a.m. EDT. Aircraft involved include F-16 fighter jets, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, a U.S. Army C-12V aircraft, and a Civil Air Patrol C-182 aircraft.



Many residents were left wondering what those sounds were overnight, as F-16 fighter jets and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew over Northern Virginia.

What exactly was that loud noise?

What we know:

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) conducted a live-fly air defense exercise in the National Capital Region. The exercise, named FALCON VIRGO, was scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025, between midnight and 3 a.m. EDT.

Under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, aircraft participating in the exercise included F-16 fighter jets, a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter, a U.S. Army C-12V aircraft and a Civil Air Patrol C-182 aircraft.

The exercise may involve flights at approximately 2,500 feet and may be visible from the ground. NORAD routinely conducts these exercises with various scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responses to unknown aircraft. The press release notes that all NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.

FALCON VIRGO is a routine exercise in support of Operation Noble Eagle, which encompasses all air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America. NORAD aircraft have a history of identifying and intercepting potential air threats to North America in the execution of their aerospace warning and aerospace control missions. The organization also maintains a watchful eye over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches.

In the event of inclement weather, the exercise is scheduled to commence the next day at the same time. For further information, the public can contact Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs.