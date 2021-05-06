Fight for women to go topless in Ocean City back in court

The fight to go topless in Maryland's most popular beach town is back in court.

According to the Washington Post, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit is reviewing last year's decision to uphold Ocean City's ban on women going topless on the town's beaches.

JUDGE: OCEAN CITY CAN BAN WOMEN FROM GOING TOPLESS IN PUBLIC

The case began when a group of women challenged a 2017 Ocean City ordinance that said "there is no constitutional right for an individual to appear in public nude or in a state of nudity." The ordinance says anyone showing "the female breast with less than a fully opaque covering" would be violating the law and subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

OCEAN CITY BEING SUED OVER ITS RULE BANNING TOPLESS WOMEN

In April of last year, a federal judge issued a ruling saying Ocean City could ban women from going topless in public. On Wednesday, three judges heard oral arguments in the case. Ocean City's attorney also spoke at Wednesday's hearing.

Ocean City officials defended the ordinance saying it helps the town maintain its family friendly character, the Post reports.