Police disperse crowd of 50 juveniles after fight breaks out at Tenleytown Wawa

Police were called to disperse a crowd of about 50 juveniles after a fight broke out at a Wawa in Washington D.C. Friday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, MPD responded to the Tenleytown Wawa for a "Disorderly Affray" in front of the convenience store.

An "affray" is defined as "fighting by mutual consent of two or more people in some public place to the disturbance of others," according to D.C. police training materials.

Police initially said the "crowd of approximately three hundred juveniles" was dispersed from the area but later changed the number cleared out of the area to 50. They added that less than 10 juveniles were actually believed to be involved in the altercation.

FOX 5 reached out to MPD for clarification on the discrepancy. They responded saying:

"As detectives started reviewing evidence, it became apparent that there were only approximately fifty people in the area, and less than ten were involved in the altercation," an MPD spokesperson told FOX 5 in a statement.

Nicholas Chaves, a senior at Jackson Reed High School, said fights among school-aged teens are unfortunately not uncommon.

"I don’t condone violence, but I don’t know if there was a reason or if they just wanted to fight. But I mean, that’s how school is. I hope after I graduate, there will be less fights happening for following seniors and stuff," he said.

A spokesperson for MPD told FOX 5, it’s unclear where the juveniles are from or what led up to the fight. They add that there were no injuries at the time the incident was reported.