Woman assaulted during fight involving teens at Tenleytown Metro: police

Police in the District say a woman was hurt during a fight involving a group of teenagers at the Tenleytown Metro Station on Thursday.

The fight happened just after 5 p.m., according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the incident. She is expected to be okay.

Police at the scene used pepper spray to disperse the teens. Three of the teens were taken into custody.

Trains were delayed while police cleared the scene.