Fight after Montgomery County high school basketball game leaves security staff injured: principal

A fight after a basketball game between two Montgomery County high schools left two security staff members injured, school officials say.

In a letter to the Silver Spring school community, John F. Kennedy High School principal Vickie Adamson said the fight happened on January 18 after school hours at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

"At the conclusion of the game, a fight occurred following a verbal and physical interaction between a Kennedy High School player and individuals in the stands," Adamson’s letter said. "Other Kennedy High School players also became involved, during which two security officials were slightly injured and a police officer was pushed."

Adamson called it "a dangerous and unacceptable situation,"and said discipline would be sought. ". I wish to commend everyone who worked to break up the fight and those who showed appropriate restraint while officials de-escalated the situation."

It is unclear if any charges will be sought. Adamson says suspension or expulsion punishments could be issued to any Kennedy involved.