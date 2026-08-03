A former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher accused of sparking a lockdown at a Silver Spring elementary school is expected in court Monday morning.

Prosecutors say Nadine Dogbo trespassed inside Glen Haven Elementary School in June, assaulted staff members and then ran from police before she was arrested. A trial is set to begin Monday.

Police say Dogbo, a former Glen Haven teacher, entered the school without authorization just before 11:35 a.m. on June 17. Investigators say she allegedly assaulted two staff members before leaving the building.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, then moved to a secure status as officers searched for her. Police say they found Dogbo outside the school, and when officers approached, she ran, leading to a short foot pursuit before she was taken into custody.

She is charged with trespassing, two counts of second‑degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disrupting the educational process.

Prosecutors are expected to outline the evidence they plan to present, and it remains unclear whether Dogbo will testify in her own defense.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Former Glen Haven Elementary teacher faces trial in assault case that sparked lockdown