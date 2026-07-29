Maryland high school worker faces new charges after allegedly filming students in changing room

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The Brief A Montgomery County school employee is facing more charges related to a student voyeurism case. James Mulhern III is accused of filming 12 female students as they undressed. A judge granted his bond, allowing his release under several conditions, including staying away from the school.



A Montgomery County Public School employee who was previously arrested for recording female students as they undressed is facing additional charges after new evidence and victims were discovered, authorities said.

What we know:

James Mulhern III is an employee at Walter Johnson High School. He was charged in April after he was accused of secretly filming four high school girls as they undressed.

On Wednesday, investigators said eight more victims were discovered, bringing the total to 12.

Mulhern was arrested after two students found a camera with videos and photos of teen girls undressing in a changing room near the school’s theater.

READ MORE | High school employee arrested, charged with recording students in changing room, police say

Court documents said Mulhern, a media services technician who also worked on school plays, was seen on the video setting up and turning off the camera. Some of the videos were filmed as far back as 2018, according to investigators.

Police executed a warrant at Mulhern’s home and seized several devices.

The additional videos date back to 2015, showing eight more female students in various stages of undress, officials said.

Mulhern is facing 12 charges of abuse of a minor.

READ MORE | 'I’m still in shock': Student describes discovering camera in girls’ dressing room

He appeared for a bond hearing for the additional eight charges on Wednesday, where a judge allowed his release under a series of conditions, including a $100,000 unsecured personal bond.

Mulhern was also ordered to stay away from the school and is prohibited from having contact with minors. Contact with his 4-year-old son must be supervised.

Mulhern’s family, including his wife, was in the courtroom as his defense attorney argued that his family’s support is indicative of his "general character."

According to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, the new evidence has heightened the state’s concern.

Each abuse of a minor charge carries a maximum punishment of 25 years, meaning, if he is found guilty and convicted on all counts, Mulhern could face up to 300 years in prison.