Fiery Fairfax County truck crash causes major delays on I-495 as heavy rain moves across DC region
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The heavy rain moving across the D.C. region is causing a nightmare for early Friday morning commuters.
A major crash involving a tractor trailer has been reported on I-495 between Van Dorn Street and Eisenhower Avenue , and has closed lanes of the Beltway in the Alexandria area.
Authorities say the triggered a fire. It is unclear at the time is anyone was injured.
Major delays are expected in both direction throughout the morning commute.
A separate tractor trailer crash on I-66 before VA-243 also caused major delays Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.