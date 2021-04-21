Ferret from Massachusetts spotted in Laurel, officials say

article

The owner of a ferret traveled all the way from Massachusetts to Laurel after his ferret – "Bear" – was spotted in the Ivy Hill Cemetery neighborhood, according to city officials.

Bear was last seen by a resident on Tuesday.

If you spot Bear, there’s a $1,000 reward for helping reunite him with his owner.

Any sightings can be reported by calling (508) 241-5389.