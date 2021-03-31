$5K reward after severely injured dog found abandoned in DC; organized dogfighting suspected

A D.C. animal welfare organization is offering a $5,000 reward to help find those responsible for abandoning a badly injured dog they believe was hurt during organized dogfights.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Humane Rescue Alliance said they found the injured dog on March 29 on Jay Street in Northeast D.C. The young, female dog had extensive injuries consistent with organized dogfighting, officials say, including wounds to her chest, neck, shoulders, forelimbs and face.

Advertisement

She was named Gilly by HRA staff members and was nursed back to health at their medical center.

The animal control officer who found Gilly said it appeared she had been left for dead inside a plastic dog crate that she chewed through to escape.

"Gilly suffered excruciating pain, likely over a period of time, and it’s doubly horrifying to think this was all for someone’s entertainment," said Lisa LaFontaine, CEO and President of the HRA in a statement. "Combating animal fighting is a job we take very seriously, and stopping this barbaric activity requires the vigilance and voice of our entire community. We’re hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward so we can seek justice for Gilly and end the needless suffering of other dogs who may be involved in this operation now, or in the future if it is allowed to continue."

The $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning Gilly, the HRA says. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-723-5730.