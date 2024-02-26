Fentanyl, xylazine, crack, meth, stolen guns seized from homes in St. Mary's County, Sheriff's Office says
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - Deputies in St. Mary’s County made a major drug bust Friday, seizing fentanyl, guns and cash from two different homes in a related search.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a fentanyl/xylazine mix, crack, cocaine, cash, two loaded handguns and drug manufacturing paraphernalia at the residence in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road.
A follow-on residential search warrant was executed in the 45000 block of Oregon Way in Great Mills.
The secondary search yielded a quantity of methamphetamine, various controlled medications, cash and another loaded handgun. Two of the three handguns seized were previously reported stolen.
Terrance Lamar Barnes, 29 and Joseph Matthew Queen III, 30 were arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, firearm possession during a drug trafficking crime, possession of equipment to produce controlled dangerous substances (CDS), manufacturing of CDS: Narcotics, and related crimes.
Both suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await bond hearings.