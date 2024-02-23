$28k, suspected marijuana, mushrooms, Glock handgun, AR pistol seized from Maryland home: police

Anne Arundel County police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect after a large drug bust.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Kimberly Ellis Jr. of Severn, Maryland.

Police obtained a search warrant on February 23, at a residence in the 1000 block of Tuscany Lane in Severn, where Ellis was arrested. During the search, police seized approximately 747 grams of suspected cannabis, approximately 364 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, eight packages containing suspected THC vape pens, a loaded Glock handgun, a .556 caliber Karris KG15 AR pistol, multiple rounds of various ammunition and magazines and $28,392 in U.S. currency.

According to police, the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms due to age.

