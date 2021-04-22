Female military members says service often overlooked at priority parking spaces for veterans

When someone says 'service member' or 'veteran' what image comes to mind?

For most, it's a man in a uniform. But did you know that three million women have served in the U.S. military?

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Olivia Nun, a local military woman who shared her story about how her service is sometimes overlooked in parking lots at retailers who offer priority parking spaces for military veterans.

LTC Nunn says she's very appreciative of the perk but she tends to avoid taking advantage of it because of the reaction she often gets from other customers.

"I get a lot of side eyes and sometimes there's those that are willing to say something -- and they're not nice," LTC Nunn said. "I get everything from 'Hey, you shouldn't be parking there, you need to wait till your husband' comes, or 'Hey, do you know you can't be parking there because that's only where heroes park.'"

Military women say the parking issues are a common occurrence and an everyday example of how they are often overlooked.

Earlier this year the Military Women's Memorial launched a national registration campaign to preserve the stories of the millions of woman who have served the U.S. since the American Revolution.

LTC Nunn has served 20 years around the world and will soon wrap up her career as Director of Communications for the U.S. Army Soldier for Life program. Her one unfulfilled wish was to have been on a tank crew - a role that was not open to women when she signed up in 2001.

Encouraging female veterans to share their stories of service is part of the goal of the campaign by the Military Women's Memorial. When service women stand up and demand to be counted it can mean change for policy, Alnwick said, such as getting body armor that actually fits a woman's body.

Gathering more personal stories can also change perception. "So that women can share their stories. So that little girls can look up and want to serve because they've seen somebody share their story," LTC Nunn says. "Our American people can understand that when you say service member that they think of not only a man - but they also think of a woman as well."

The Military Women's Memorial wants to get the word out for all female service members and veterans to register on their site and tell their stories.

The memorial is open seven days a week right at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.