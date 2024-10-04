Expand / Collapse search

FEMA $750 Hurricane Helene relief money rumor addressed by agency

Updated  October 4, 2024 12:19pm EDT
WASHINGTON - In an online post, FEMA addressed rumors that the only relief money being made available to victims of Hurricane Helene was a single payment of $750.

"This is false," the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on its website Thursday.

The agency said its Serious Needs Assistance program, which provides $750 to cover essential items such as food, water, baby formula, and other emergency needs, is often approved swiftly after application.

However, they said, additional forms of assistance may also be available after applying for disaster aid. As an application undergoes review, additional funds may be provided to help for temporary housing and home repairs, they said.

FEMA representatives can provide more information on available assistance and help check on the status of assistance applications. Contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that FEMA can meet immediate needs but does not have enough funding to make it through the hurricane season,

The Category 4 storm has led to 200 deaths after cutting through the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

FEMA uses their Rumor Response page to address other rumors connected to the storm.

