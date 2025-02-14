The Brief Federal workers rally in D.C. on Friday against DOGE cuts. The Trump administration ordered layoffs of probationary employees, affecting thousands. Trump signed an order for "large-scale reductions," with Musk advocating for agency eliminations.



Federal workers rallied outside the Department of Health and Human Services in D.C. Friday in protest of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts.

Massive workforce layoffs

The Trump administration on Thursday escalated its broad efforts to downsize the federal workforce by ordering agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees who have not yet secured civil service protection. This move could potentially impact hundreds of thousands of workers.

Demonstrators carried signs that read "No One Voted For Elon Musk," and "Federal Workers Defy DOGE."

Federal workers rally in DC against DOGE cuts

Musk advocates agency cuts

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday directing agency leaders to plan for "large-scale reductions in force." Elon Musk, who has been given significant flexibility by President Trump to reduce government spending with DOGE, called for the elimination of entire agencies on Thursday.

"Workers at the rally will call on Congressmembers and the public to protect those who keep our critical government programs running as Musk attempts to drain critical services and enrich himself at the cost of working people," the workers group said in a statement.