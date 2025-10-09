Federal workers frustrated as shutdown enters day 9

The Brief The federal government has been shutdown for over a week as Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have failed to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution. For the sixth time on Wednesday, the Senate vote failed by a vote of 54-45. Democrats are holding out, saying the legislation's cuts to federal healthcare are unacceptable.



It's day nine of the shutdown. After another failed vote on Wednesday, federal workers took to Capitol Hill to let their voices be heard.

The Senate, once again, voted to reopen the federal government and once again that effort failed.

Congress remains divided:

For the sixth time on Wednesday, the Senate vote failed by a vote of 54-45. This time though, no Democrats voted to advance the spending bill.

It’s a big sign that the two sides are drifting further apart, rather than coming together.

House Republican leaders said that they won’t bring the House back into session to vote on a bill to pay members of the military.

Democrats, meanwhile, say they won’t support the GOP spending plan unless it restores Obamacare tax cuts.

What they're saying:

Outside the capitol, furloughed federal employees told FOX 5, that they are caught in crossfire as Democrats and Republicans continue to blame each other.

"We’re worried about our mortgages, our rent our ability to put food on the table for our families. That's a big concern," said furloughed HUD employee Paul Osadebe.

"I think we’ve been dealing with uncertainty around our job, but yes, it is really hard," Furloughed FTC Employee Charlotte Slaiman told FOX 5.

"All of this is happening to real people and we want that workers continue and there’s good work and people understand what real people are going through," D.C. pastor Rev. Wataska Nelson said.

What's next:



There are some key dates that are now looming on the calendar for federal workers.

The current pay period ended on Oct. 4, so first paychecks without full two week pay could begin Friday Oct. 10. Then, on Oct. 15, active-duty military and reserves may miss their first paycheck. On Oct. 29, unless there’s a deal federal employees will miss a full paycheck.

Lawmakers speak out :

"There is one sad and inescapable fact that no one can forget here! This shutdown is nothing more than political cover," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"President Trump's been doing immature juvenile videos of sombreros and stuff like that so this is a White House that’s shown no seriousness in finding a resolution," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

Kaine tells FOX 5 that he’s had discussions with Republicans, but Kaine says the GOP has told him that they’d need a ‘green light’ from the White House before they could agree to anything, and that’s not on the horizon.