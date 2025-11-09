Federal SNAP benefits to be deposited this week, Gov. Youngkin says

article

The Brief Federal officials have informed Virginia that SNAP benefits will be distributed this week. The state will pause Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) payments to comply with federal guidance. Governor Youngkin says the Commonwealth remains committed to food assistance amid the ongoing federal shutdown.



Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than 850,000 Virginians will be issued this week, following direction from federal authorities.

What we know:

According to a release from the governor’s office, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has directed all states to initiate a partial issuance of SNAP benefits, consistent with federal guidance stemming from the Trump Administration’s USDA policies. Virginia officials said 65% of the state’s monthly SNAP benefits will be paid this week, with processing expected no later than Thursday, Nov. 13.

In response, Virginia will pause payments under the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program, which had been launched last week to prevent interruptions in food assistance during the federal government shutdown.

Governor Youngkin praised the state’s Department of Social Services and Health and Human Resources teams for acting quickly to protect families from food insecurity.

"Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance," said Youngkin. "Now, based on federal guidance, we are committed to processing the federal SNAP benefits made available no later than Thursday."

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly said the combined effort demonstrates Virginia’s commitment to supporting vulnerable residents while responsibly managing taxpayer funds.

The Virginia Department of Social Services will continue providing updates and has urged households with questions to contact their local departments or visit dss.virginia.gov for more information.

What's next:

The Commonwealth will continue implementing its Virginia Cares Initiative, a statewide food drive launched last week to assist federal workers, military civilian employees, and newly eligible SNAP recipients impacted by the shutdown. The program includes $1 million in state funding for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, supporting more than 1,000 food pantries across the state.

Virginians can participate by donating, volunteering, or hosting food drives through the Virginia Cares Initiative Sign-Up Page.