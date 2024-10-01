Federal judge orders University of Maryland to allow Oct. 7 Palestinian vigil on campus

article

The University of Maryland is preparing to comply with a federal court ruling that permits a student group to hold a planned demonstration on campus after the university initially blocked all non-sponsored events for Oct. 7 due to security concerns.

The decision follows the university’s effort to restrict events on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

The ruling came after Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UMD filed a lawsuit challenging the university’s decision to prevent their planned event, a vigil for Palestinian victims of the Gaza war, at McKeldin Mall.

On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge granted SJP’s motion for a preliminary injunction, allowing the group to move forward with its event under specific conditions. The court imposed a $2,500 bond on SJP, which must be posted for the event to proceed.

UMD issued a statement following the court’s decision, reaffirming its commitment to comply with the ruling while reiterating the safety concerns that led to its original decision.

"The University of Maryland recognizes, and will abide by, the court’s decision and will work with all registered student organizers of events requested for October 7," the statement reads. University officials, including UMD Police Chief David Mitchell, had previously expressed concerns about the potential for violence or threats during campus protests over Gaza, referencing incidents at other universities.

UMD President Darryll Pines and the UMD Police Department initially recommended restricting non-university-sponsored events on October 7, citing communications of a threatening nature received in late August. However, after the court ruling, UMD confirmed that they will move forward with the events while implementing a "robust safety plan" that includes enhanced security measures.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - APRIL 24: Students at University of Maryland take part in a sit-in protest on school campus, demanding that UMD divest from Israel and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, in Maryland, United States on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The court’s decision emphasized the importance of balancing free speech with safety concerns, acknowledging the potential for violence and disruption at such events. The ruling noted that past protests related to Gaza have sometimes led to incidents such as incitement to violence or property damage, prompting the court to require a bond from SJP as a precaution.