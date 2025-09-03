Federal judge expected to hear Virginia school bathroom policy case

A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Wednesday morning in a lawsuit involving bathroom policies in northern Virginia schools.

The Brief A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday in a Virginia school bathroom policy lawsuit. Arlington and Fairfax schools say funding was withheld over gender identity access rules. The districts argue the cutoff violates both Title IX and the Constitution.



The hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. in Alexandria, centers on a dispute between Arlington and Fairfax County Public Schools and the U.S. Department of Education.

Schools challenge

Arlington and Fairfax County Schools allege the federal government is withholding federal funding over the districts' refusal to comply with bathroom policies.

Federal officials claim they violated Title IX by allowing students to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity.

Dispute unfolds

Both school systems contend the funding cutoff itself violates Title IX and the Constitution.