Federal judge expected to hear Virginia school bathroom policy case
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Wednesday morning in a lawsuit involving bathroom policies in northern Virginia schools.
The hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. in Alexandria, centers on a dispute between Arlington and Fairfax County Public Schools and the U.S. Department of Education.
Schools challenge
Arlington and Fairfax County Schools allege the federal government is withholding federal funding over the districts' refusal to comply with bathroom policies.
Federal officials claim they violated Title IX by allowing students to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity.
Dispute unfolds
Both school systems contend the funding cutoff itself violates Title IX and the Constitution.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Schools, Arlington County Schools and the U.S. Department of Education.