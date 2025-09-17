Federal judge, DOE issue orders supporting suspended LCPS students in Title IX case

The Brief Federal judge temporarily lifted student’s suspension in the LCPS Title IX case.

The Department of Education found LCPS violated Title IX and retaliated against students.

LCPS has 10 days to agree to terms, including rescinding suspensions and issuing apologies.

Two major developments have emerged in the Title IX investigation at Stone Bridge High School, where two male students were suspended last school year following a locker room incident.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that both the U.S. Department of Education and a federal judge have issued rulings in favor of the students, who were disciplined by Loudoun County Public Schools after a student, who presents as female but identifies as male, filmed reactions while entering the boys’ locker room.

According to a federal lawsuit, one of the suspended students has since moved out of the district. The other, still enrolled, has been temporarily cleared to return to school after a judge lifted the suspension. Attorneys representing the students called the punishment wrongful.

In another development, the Department of Education released its formal conclusion Tuesday, finding that LCPS violated Title IX and retaliated against the male students. The district had already been placed on a federal high-risk list along with four other school systems, threatening how they receive federal funding if they didn't change their transgender policies.

The DOE is now giving LCPS 10 days to enter into a resolution agreement that would require them to take actions, including rescinding the suspensions and issuing letters of apology.

There's a court hearing on Friday on the temporary suspension injunction. LCPS has yet to respond.