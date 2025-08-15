Federal government to end paper checks for most payments by Sept. 30, Treasury says

The federal government will stop issuing paper checks for most payments starting Sept. 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Thursday.

"Reducing paper checks has been a longstanding bipartisan goal that our administration is finally putting into action," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in a statement. "Thanks to President Trump, this will help reduce fraud and theft. It will also remove delays that prevent hardworking Americans from receiving their vital payments."

The move affects federal benefits such as Social Security and veterans’ compensation. Those still receiving paper checks are urged to switch to direct deposit before the deadline.

To enroll, recipients can:

Contact the federal agency that issues their benefits and follow its instructions. A full list of agency contacts is available online

Sign up online at GoDirect.gov

Call the Electronic Payment Solution Center at 800-967-6857, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

For those without a bank account, the Treasury recommends visiting FDIC: GetBanked or MyCreditUnion.gov for options for opening one.