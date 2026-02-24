February 2026 winter storm totals: How much did it snow across the Northeast US?
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A major nor’easter that intensified offshore brought heavy snow and strong winds across a wide stretch of the Northeast, leaving a broad range of storm totals from Virginia and the DC region to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
What we know:
The storm produced blizzard-like conditions in parts of the region and dumped significant snow across multiple states. Peak storm totals by state included 14 inches in Virginia, 16 inches in Maryland, 21 inches in Delaware, 22.1 inches in Pennsylvania, 30.7 inches in New Jersey, 31 inches in New York and 30.8 inches in Connecticut.
FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE
Pennsylvania
Parts of the Philadelphia region reported snowfall well into the teens.
- Northeast Philadelphia: 16.0 inches
- Philadelphia International Airport: 14.0 inches
- Fox Chase: 14.8 inches
- Norristown: 13.4 inches
- Willow Grove: 13.2 inches
- Skippack: 12.8 inches
RELATED: What are the biggest snowstorms in Philadelphia area history?
New Jersey
Snow totals exceeded 2 feet in several New Jersey communities.
- Moonachie: 24.3 inches
- Ridgefield: 23.2 inches
- Leonia: 22.0 inches
- Carlstadt: 21.4 inches
- Orange: 24.0 inches
- Montclair: 19.0 inches
- Kearny: 19.0 inches
- Hoboken: 18.5 inches
- Newark Airport: 18.3 inches
- Freehold: 26.0 inches
- Middletown: 25.0 inches
- Perth Amboy: 25.0 inches
Delaware
Delaware recorded widespread double-digit snowfall totals.
- Woodside: 20.5 inches
- Dover: 16.5 inches
- Felton: 17.5 inches
- Wilmington: 9.5 inches
- Hockessin: 10.0 inches
- Long Neck: 19.3 inches
- Delaware Coastal Airport: 19.0 inches
- Lewes: 18.0 inches
Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.
New York
Snow totals across New York City and Long Island ranged from the mid-teens to more than 2 feet.
- Mott Haven (Bronx): 17.9 inches
- Co Op City (Bronx): 14.8 inches
- Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn): 20.5 inches
- Bay Ridge (Brooklyn): 16.9 inches
- Washington Heights (Manhattan): 18.9 inches
- Central Park (Manhattan): 15.1 inches
- Jackson Heights (Queens): 17.0 inches
- LaGuardia Airport: 15.1 inches
- JFK Airport: 15.0 inches
- Grasmere (Staten Island): 24.1 inches
- Remsenburg-Speonk (Long Island): 27.5 inches
- Central Islip: 27.0 inches
- Islip Airport: 22.5 inches
RELATED: What are the biggest snowstorms in NYC area history?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A man carrying flowers walks through the snow in the Lower East Side on February 23, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm has hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard con
Connecticut
Connecticut communities reported widespread totals in the teens, with some nearing or exceeding 20 inches.
- New Fairfield: 18.0 inches
- Bridgeport Airport: 16.0 inches
- Madison: 19.9 inches
- New Haven: 16.0 inches
- Ledyard Center: 20.0 inches
- Mystic: 18.5 inches
A snowman is seen near the US Capitol during a winter storm in Washington, DC, on February 23, 2026. Tens of millions of Americans from the US capital Washington to the northern state of Maine prepared for up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow fore
Virginia
Snow totals varied across Northern Virginia, with higher amounts in some western suburbs.
- Reston: 4.5 inches
- Falls Church: 3.5 inches
- Dulles International Airport: 2.0 inches
- Reagan National Airport: 1.0 inch
Washington, D.C.
Accumulations in the District remained relatively modest compared to areas north and east.
- Catholic University: 3.6 inches
Maryland
Maryland saw a wider range of snowfall totals, with double-digit amounts in some communities.
- Long Green (Baltimore County): 5.1 inches
- Damascus (Montgomery County): 7.1 inches
- Sabillasville (Washington County): 12.3 inches
RELATED: What are the biggest snowstorms in DC area history?
What we don't know:
Snow totals can shift as National Weather Service offices and local spotters complete final storm surveys, and as drifting is factored into measurements in wind-prone areas. Some community reports may also be updated as additional observations come in.
RELATED: How to shovel snow without a shovel
What's next:
As cleanup continues, cold air could keep snowpack in place and make untreated surfaces slippery. Residents should monitor local forecasts and any updated storm-total reports as final numbers are confirmed.
The Source: This article was written using information from FOX 29 Philadelphia, FOX 5 DC and FOX 5 New York.