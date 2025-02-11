FDA bans Red 3 food dye: Here are 4 Valentine's Day candy options free of chemicals

The Brief Love is in the air. As Valentine's Day approaches, more people are considering chemical-free candy options. Red 3 food dye is a colorant that was initially banned from cosmetics and non-oral medications decades ago due to a study showing it caused cancer when eaten by rats.



Here are four Valentine's Day candy alternatives that are free of chemicals and dyes.

The Food and Drug Administration recently banned Red 3 dye from products U.S. consumers eat and drink. Valentine's Day typically involves gift and candy swapping, which calls for healthier alternatives.

RELATED NEWS: FDA bans Red 3 food dye: What products contain the dye?

Certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco, whose business is in New York, and registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein of Los Angeles shared a few simple swaps, according to FOX News.

Chocolate candy perfect for Valentine's Day

Try swapping out chocolate candies that are "loaded with sugar," artificial food dyes and preservatives. The chocolate brand Mask, is an example of a cleaner option with only three ingredients listed-cocoa beans, cane sugar and vanilla beans.

Gummy or chewy candies

Looking for sweet treats and candy, consider chemical-free brands like Smart Sweets, Yum Earth, and even Solely Organic.

Incorporating freeze-dried fruits to create your own homemade chewy treats.

Related article

Baked goods

When thinking of baked goods, making tasty bites from scratch could be the best route to steer clear of red dye and preservatives. Nutritionists suggest mixing in natural ingredients like freeze-dried strawberries, pomegranate juice or mashed-up raspberries to achieve a pink or red color in dessert.

If you are still interested in achieving that red or pink coloring, use mixes that include beet root powder for coloring with no preservatives.

Fruit

Single-ingredient foods like fruit are a great swap for the holiday and still offer a sweet alternative. Using heart-shaped cookie cutters or molds can also make things more fun and festive.