FCPS installing weapons detectors at football games

Fairfax County is installing weapons detectors at high school football games. The extra precautions follow several violent incidents at local games around the D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was at West Springfield High School were the Spartans will face the West Potomac Wolverines at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s one of eight playoff games at Fairfax County high school stadiums that night, with large crowds expected. All fans will be required to go through metal detectors.

What we know:

The OpenGate weapons detection system is the same technology Fairfax County Public Schools installed at high schools and middle schools earlier this year. Officials say it’s no different from the screening fans are used to at professional sporting events and concerts.

Students say they’ve grown accustomed to the screening and don’t expect Friday to be any different.

Many area schools have increased security at football games after reports of robberies and violence in the stands. Some have limited attendance to students from participating schools only.

Prince George’s County policy includes the use of metal‑detecting wands. Spotsylvania County added weapons detection systems to football security protocols in September.

Playoff games begin at 7 p.m., but administrators are asking fans to arrive an hour early and check the list of prohibited items before heading to the stadium.

