FCPS basketball coach charged with embezzlement

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Fairfax County Public Schools basketball coach has been charged with embezzlement.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Drew Smerdzinski of Herndon. According to police, an investigation was launched after receiving information from the Human Resources Section of FCPS for a potential misappropriation of funds by an employee at James Madison High School. It was later determined that Smerdzinski embezzled money from a school event. 

He turned himself in to the Fairfax Police Department on October 5th. He has been charged with felony embezzlement and suspended from his position following the arrest.

