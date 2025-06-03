FBI seeks additional victims after former DC teacher arrested on child sexual abuse material charge

The Brief FBI arrests former DC teacher for allegedly soliciting explicit images from a minor. Investigators are searching for additional victims who may have been contacted. Authorities are reviewing Brown’s ties to a local youth sports program.



A former Washington, D.C. teacher has been arrested for allegedly soliciting explicit images from a minor online, according to the FBI. Investigators are now seeking information to determine whether there are additional victims.

Federal agents arrested 56-year-old Devonne Keith Brown, who they say used social media and payment apps, including CashApp, to send money to an underage girl in exchange for nude photos. Authorities allege Brown operated under the alias "Joseph," offering payments between $10 and $35.

Brown previously worked as a health teacher at IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast D.C., though the school confirms he is no longer employed there and that no current students appear to be involved in the case.

What we know:

Investigators also say Brown was affiliated with Project Impact Sports, a youth track club, and are looking into whether he had inappropriate contact with minors through that program.

According to court document, a victim reportedly told the FBI she met Brown at a grocery store before feeling uncomfortable when he messaged her that he was near her home and wanted to meet.

FBI seeks more victims

Steven Jensen, assistant director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, condemned the alleged crimes, saying in a statement, "Those who prey on minors to solicit the production of CSAM are morally reprehensible and will be held accountable for their heinous crimes."

"The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and ridding our communities of this grievous scourge," the statement continued.

Authorities have reached out to Project Impact Sports for comment but have yet to receive a response.

IDEA Public Charter School released the following statement:

"IDEA Public Charter School is deeply concerned by the serious allegations involving a former employee. This individual is no longer employed by the school. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and supporting their ongoing investigation. Based on the information currently available to us, there is no indication that any IDEA student was directly involved."

The FBI urges anyone with information regarding Brown to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted at DBVictims@fbi.gov or www.fbi.gov/DBVictims and fill out the form.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).