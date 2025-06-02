Former DC school worker arrested on child sexual assault material charges

article

The Brief A D.C. man, Devonne Keith Brown, 56, was arrested by the FBI on child sexual abuse material (CSAM) charges after allegedly soliciting explicit images from minors in Prince George's County using CashApp. Court documents detail how Brown, using the alias "Joseph," met a minor at a local grocery store, sent her money for ice cream, and later received nude photos via Instagram and iMessage. Brown, a former health teacher at IDEA Public Charter School and track coach with Project Impact Sports, is no longer employed by the school, which says there's no indication any IDEA students were involved.



A D.C. man was arrested by the FBI Washington Field Office on child sexual abuse material (CSAM) charges.

What we know:

Devonne Keith Brown, 56, was accused of soliciting CSAM from a young girl in Prince George's County, Maryland.

According to court documents, Brown allegedly used CashApp to send payments to minors.

"for snacks ? more photos otw" was the comment on one $15 CashApp request sent to Brown from a minor.

Another minor told the FBI that she met "Joseph," an adult male, at a Giant grocery store near her home. She stated that he sent her money for ice cream on Cash app, and that she communicated with him via Instagram and iMessage, sending him nude photographs of herself.

"Those who prey on minors to solicit the production of CSAM are morally reprehensible and will be held accountable for their heinous crimes," said Steven Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. "The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and ridding our communities of this grievous scourge."

What do we know about Devonne Keith Brown?

Brown has been identified as an employee of the IDEA Public Charter School as a Health teacher. He's also believed to be involved with a track club called "Project Impact Sports."

IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast D.C. issued the following statement:

"IDEA Public Charter School is deeply concerned by the serious allegations involving a former employee. This individual is no longer employed by the school. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and supporting their ongoing investigation. Based on the information currently available to us, there is no indication that any IDEA student was directly involved."