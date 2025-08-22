FBI searches home of former Trump adviser John Bolton in documents probe: AP

Federal agents searched the home of former national security adviser John Bolton as part of an ongoing investigation into classified documents, according to an Associated Press source.

The search, confirmed by the AP, marks a significant development in the probe into the handling of sensitive government materials.

Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019. It’s unclear what agents were seeking or whether any materials were recovered.

The FBI and Justice Department have not commented at this time.

White House National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton talks to reporters Wednesday, May 1, 2019, outside the West Wing entrance of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)