New photos of Capitol riot suspects released by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigations released additional photos of suspects who they say were involved in a Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The agency has already arrested more than 130 suspects from throughout the country – and they have identified hundreds more.

The suspects were involved in a riot that led to the deaths of five people – including a Capitol police officer – and sent lawmakers and journalists scrambling for secure locations.

Many of the suspects were involved in assaults on law enforcement – including D.C. police officers – and some of the lawmakers said they feared for their lives during the incident.

The protesters marched on the Capitol after a rally in which former President Donald Trump reiterated his claims that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

The riot temporarily halted lawmakers from certifying the Electoral College vote, which formally cemented President Joe Biden’s victory.