Capitol rioter charged after tweeting death threat to AOC

A Texas man faces federal charges after this month's Capitol Riot and subsequent death threats to a police officer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Garret Miller of Dallas County, Texas is charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct and other charges, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in D.C.

The complaint includes photographs and video Miller posted of himself at the Capitol during this month's deadly riot.

"Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," Miller allegedly posted.

Miller later posted a death threat ("Assassinate AOC") to Ocasio-Cortez after she condemned the attack on Twitter, the charging document shows:

Miller also posted a death threat to the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed a Trump supporter during the riot, saying the officer "deserve[s] to die" "so its [sic] huntin season."

