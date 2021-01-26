FBI releases details about new arrests made for involvement in U.S. Capitol attack

The FBI has a warning tonight: suspects wanted for the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol will be caught.

The agency says they're working tirelessly to find everyone involved in the insurrection. The FBI is releasing new posters daily of suspects they want to hold accountable for storming the Capitol.

So far, the FBI has opened more than 400 cases, 150 of them being federal, and that number is growing by the hour. The agency is looking closely at evidence related to sedition charges, which would result in 20 years in prison.

The FBI is looking for not only those who breached the Capitol but also those who assaulted law enforcement officers and committed other heinous crimes.

READ MORE: National Guard troops testing positive for COVID-19 claim they are not receiving appropriate medical attention

One of their most recent arrests was 22-year-old Riley Williams. She's accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Advertisement

Williams posted a 32-minute video of the incident on Youtube and called it, "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story."

Federal prosecutors claimed Williams told her ex-boyfriend she would sell it to someone in Russia who would then send it to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Williams is currently under supervision and facing a ban on internet access after allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania woman accused of Pelosi laptop theft during Capitol riot banned from Internet

Another recent arrest by the FBI was 23-year-old Gracyn Dawn, a senior at the University of Kentucky. She was charged for stealing government property under $1,000 and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An Instagram user screenshot their messages with her, where Dawn said, "I walked into the chamber - it's history - I don't care - I thought it was cool."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The FBI has received more than 200,000 tips so far and they encourage the public to keep them coming. They still need help identifying the person or people responsible for pipe bombs found on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

A $75,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information leading to an arrest and conviction.